The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently getting hosted by Pakistan and UAE. Pakistan are the official hosts while India's matches are getting hosted by a hybrid model in Dubai. As the event goes on, a report that New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's iPhone got stolen in a Pakistani hospital went viral on social media. Ravindra was injured when ball hit his face during the tri-series preceding the Champions Trophy. He was taken to a nearby hospital during treatment and that is when the report came out. Although, renowned Pakistani journalist Faizan Lakhani has refuted the news saying nothing such has happened. The rumour was apparently sparked by a X user who runs a parody account. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Star is Dismissed After His Slow 64-Run Knock Off 90 Balls During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Faizan Lakhani Refutes the Claim

Parody Account That Sparked the Rumour

Rachin Ravindra iPhone Was Stolen

Another Account Reporting the News

Another User Calls the Incident As 'Shocking' 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)