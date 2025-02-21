The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently getting hosted by Pakistan and UAE. Pakistan are the official hosts while India's matches are getting hosted by a hybrid model in Dubai. As the event goes on, a report that New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's iPhone got stolen in a Pakistani hospital went viral on social media. Ravindra was injured when ball hit his face during the tri-series preceding the Champions Trophy. He was taken to a nearby hospital during treatment and that is when the report came out. Although, renowned Pakistani journalist Faizan Lakhani has refuted the news saying nothing such has happened. The rumour was apparently sparked by a X user who runs a parody account. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Star is Dismissed After His Slow 64-Run Knock Off 90 Balls During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Faizan Lakhani Refutes the Claim

The Indian media’s propaganda continues, they just can’t accept that Pakistan is hosting a major ICC tournament. The news about Rachin Ravindra’s phone is completely false, as confirmed by the New Zealand team’s media manager. If only the Indian media had bothered to verify with… https://t.co/soYUpS3ezC — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 21, 2025

Parody Account That Sparked the Rumour

Rachin Ravindra iphone was stolen from Lahore hospital where he was admitted after getting injured. [PKT News] pic.twitter.com/jsHUjrGeKU — mufaddla parody (@mufaddl_parody) February 17, 2025

Rachin Ravindra iPhone Was Stolen

Another Account Reporting the News

Not at all surprising! Rachin Ravindra iPhone was stolen from Lahore Hospital where he was admitted after getting injured! This is how the host country Pakistan is treating international players! The beggar state is at its worst!@Arzookazmi30 @TahaSSiddiqui @AadiAchint @jkd18 pic.twitter.com/NI18bcSlkH — Nighat Abbas (@Nighat_Abbass) February 20, 2025

Another User Calls the Incident As 'Shocking'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)