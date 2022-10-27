South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and he has decided his team would bat first in their second T20 World Cup 2022 contest against Bangladesh, on October 27, Thursday. The Proteas, who had to share points with Zimbabwe in their campaign opener, has made one change in the form of Lungi Ngidi making way for Tabraiz Shamsi. Bangladesh too have one change as Mehidy Hasan Miraz enters the team in place of Yasir Ali.

SA vs BAN Toss Report:

South Africa have won the toss and will bat first against Bangladesh at the SCG.#T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | 📝 https://t.co/OQ0nVRlBpkpic.twitter.com/H8DZGbNxeM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2022

SA vs BAN Playing XIs:

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)