Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The ODI Women's World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas have named Laura Wolvaardt as their captain for the eight-nation tournament. Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits have been added to the squad to bring their experience. 17-Year-Old Karabo Meso play her first World Cup after the youngster included in South Africa's World Cup squad. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

South Africa Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is delighted to name the Proteas Women squad that will represent our proud nation at the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, taking place from 30 September - 02 November in India. The Proteas Women will get their tournament underway with a… pic.twitter.com/NfbZDhxDK3 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 3, 2025

