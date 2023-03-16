The 1st ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and West Indies at Buffalo Park, East London has been abandoned due to rain. The 2nd ODI will take place in the same venue on Saturday, March 18. Both teams will now hope that the rain stays away from this game. Earlier South Africa registered a 2-0 victory against West Indies in the Test series. PSL 2023 Final Preponed to March 18 Due to Bad Weather Forecast in Lahore.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Abandoned Due to Rain

MATCH ABANDONED 🚨 Persistent rain forces the first Betway ODI to be abandoned without a ball being bowled#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/3QC2tsFvES — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 16, 2023

