The South Africa women's national cricket team defeated the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team by 76 runs in the 6th match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Talking about the match, the Proteas women scored 315/9 in 50 overs. Annerie Dercksen played a wonderful knock of 104 runs off 84 deliveries with the help of nine fours and five sixes. Chloe Tryon smashed 74 off 51 deliveries, including nine boundaries, as visitors registered a daunting target. With the ball, Dewmi Vihanga bagged a five-wicket haul. While chasing, Sri Lanka women were bundled out for 239 in 42.5 overs after captain Chamari Athapaththu's fighting knock of 52 runs went in vain as the rest of the batters failed to score with the bat. For South Africa, Chloe Tryon produced a match-winning spell. She bagged a five-wicket haul and took a hat-trick, which broke the back of the hosts' batting attack. As a result, South African women won by 76 runs. Despite suffering a loss, Sri Lanka Women qualified for the finals. They will face India Women. India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

South Africa Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 76 Runs

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 The Proteas Women finished their Tri-Nations Series campaign on a high, sealing a commanding victory 🏏. It was a phenomenal team performance and a thoroughly deserved result 👏🇿🇦.#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/oEH0wKpg97 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 9, 2025

