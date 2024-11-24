South Africa Women will host England Women in a three-T20I series, starting November 24, which will end on November 30. The SA-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, and begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India, fans won't be able to see live telecast of the SA-W vs ENG-W match on TV. However, FanCode might provide a live viewing option of the South Africa Women and England Women T20I match on their app and website for live streaming. South Africa Women’s Squad Announced: Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka Rested for Proteas Women Three-match T20I Series Against England

