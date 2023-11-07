Angelo Mathews provided 'proof' to show that the fourth umpire got in wrong in adjudging him 'timed out' in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The all-rounder's 'timed out' dismissal became the talking point of the BAN vs SL match as he had to walk back without facing a ball after his helmet strap broken while taking guard. As per the rules, a new batter has to be ready to face the bowler within two minutes of the dismissal and if this does not happen, he/she will be out, timed out. Mathews took to 'X' and shared screenshots to show that he had already taken guard with time remaining on the clock when his helmet strap broke. "Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off," he wrote while sharing screengrabs of the footage. Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be Dismissed ‘Timed Out’ in International Cricket After His Helmet Strap Broke During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

See Tweet Here:

Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off pic.twitter.com/2I5ebIqkGZ — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 6, 2023

