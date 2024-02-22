Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 champions, have a blockbuster opening match when they lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2024 in Kolkata. The Aiden Markram-led side then host Mumbai Indians for a match at home on March 27. An away match against Gujarat Titans awaited the Sunrisers on March 31 and the fourth fixture of this first phase will see them clash with Chennai Super Kings at home on April 5. The schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 was announced today (February 22) and the remaining ones will be released later. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

SRH IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

Mark your dates, #OrangeArmy 😍 We start our 🔥 days against the Knights 🧡💜 And we’ll see you at Uppal on the 27th 😍#IPL2024 #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/j9kuIIDyfE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 22, 2024

