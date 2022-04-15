SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to battle it out in an exciting clash in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 15. For SRH vs KKR live score updates and full scorecard online check below.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 25 in TATA IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. https://t.co/mePXw0g6U4 #SRHvKKR #TATAIPL #IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)