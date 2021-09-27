RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner has been dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad and is replaced by Jason Roy in the playing XI as the Englishman makes his debut for the IPL franchise. RR see star man Chriss Morris return.

SRH Playing XI

Match 40. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: J Roy, W Saha, P Garg, K Williamson, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, S Kaul https://t.co/5Rht92sBwW #SRHvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2021

RR Playing XI

Match 40. Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, M Lomror, L Livingstone, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, J Unadkat, C Sakariya, M Rahman https://t.co/5Rht92KcVw #SRHvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2021

