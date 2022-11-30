Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in a thrilling contest in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday, November 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a mammoth 313/8 with Ibrahim Zadran scoring a magnificent 162 off 138 deliveries. Najibullah Zadran also starred with 77 runs. In response, Sri Lanka had a good start with Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka adding 101 for the opening stand. But wickets started tumbling which sent panic into the Sri Lankan chase. Charith Asalanka managed to hold and score 83* to see his side through despite the fall of wickets at the other end. He was well-supported by Dunith Wellalage (31*) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (43). For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan was the best bowler with figures of 4/37. Gautam Gambhir Says 'Foreign Coaches Make Money and Vanish', Lauds BCCI for Having Indian Coaches for National Team (Watch Video)

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Result:

What a run chase! 👏 Sri Lanka pull off a brilliant win to level the series 🤩 Watch the #SLvAFG series on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/rKV8UTed4N pic.twitter.com/UfrG7TguCv — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)