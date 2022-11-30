Gautam Gambhir has lauded the BCCI's decision of having Indians coach the national team in the past few years. Speaking at an event, the former India opener said, " I am a very strong believer in the fact that an Indian should coach the Indian cricket team. All these foreign coaches, which we end up giving a lot of importance to, only come here, make money and vanish." He further said that he wished he played either one of the Indian coaches that the team had in the past few years. #JusticeForSanjuSamson Trends on Twitter After India Leave Out Wicketkeeper Batsman in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Christchurch

Gautam Gambhir on BCCI's Decision of Having Indian Coaches:

India is an emotion, Indian cricket is an emotion. Only an Indian can understand this! pic.twitter.com/YjT6dl1ZRg — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 30, 2022

