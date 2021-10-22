Sri Lanka end their qualifying campaign with a 100 percent record after defeating the Netherlands by eight wickets in the final Group A game of T20 World Cup 2021. The Lankans bowled out the Dutch side for the second-lowest score in a T20 World Cup - 44 runs. T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Table.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)