Nizakat Khan got a reprieve despite being caught out after it was found out that Nuwan Thusara had bowled a no ball, during the SL vs HKC match in Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Monday, September 15. This incident happened in the 17th over of the first innings when Hong Kong China's Nizakat Khan slashed hard at a wide delivery and got an outside edge with Kusal Perera taking a good catch in the slip cordon. However, Sri Lanka's joy soon turned into despair as the dreaded siren was heard indicating that Nuwan Thusara has bowled a no ball. Nizakat Khan thus survived and went on to score an unbeaten 52 that propelled Hong Kong China to 149/4 in their 20 overs. India Become First Team to Qualify for Super 4 Round of Asia Cup 2025 After UAE's Win Over Oman in Group A Clash.

Nizakat Khan Survives Despite Being Caugh as Nuwan Thusara Bowls No Ball

Far from clinical, and the no-ball compounds the misery 😵‍💫 Watch #SLvHKC, LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/F6TIj2p1Xd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2025

