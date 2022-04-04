Former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga has lauded his countrymen for protesting against the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Taking to Twitter, Tharanga wrote, "I would’ve joined this crucial movement if I wasn’t in Bangladesh right now. But I can’t stress enough how proud I am of these brave Sri Lankans."

See Post:

I would’ve joined this crucial movement if I wasn’t in Bangladesh right now. But I can’t stress enough how proud I am of these brave Sri Lankans #PowerToThePeople pic.twitter.com/fTtrr9N6gt — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) April 4, 2022

