Sri Lanka fans switched their jersey colours from blue to yellow to thank the Australian team for touring the country as the island nation suffers from a severe economic crisis. Hoards of home fans wore yellow jerseys that had 'Thank you Australia' written. They also carried posters and banners with the same message.

See Pics:

The sea of blue has turned yellow 💛 A lovely gesture from the Sri Lanka fans for Australia 🤩#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/zfip5VV7Zf — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2022

