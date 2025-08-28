After India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka national have also announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. They have named a 16-member squad, featuring most of their veterans who have won the title in 2022 and made it to the final in 2023. Charith Asalanka continues as the captain of the side. Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera are also included. Wanindu Hasaranga is named in the squad but his participation is subject to fitness. Asia Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Continental Cricket Tournament.

Sri Lanka Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced

Sri Lanka T20I Squad announced for the Asia Cup 2025📷 The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Squad : https://t.co/lUPAblnZhJ#SriLankaCricket #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/f5AcHDovgg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 28, 2025

