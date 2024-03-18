Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has taken back his Test retirement and has been included in the Test squad against Bangladesh starting from March 22. Hasaranga retired from Test cricket last year at the age of 26 and decided to be available to play T20 league cricket. However, the latter returning to the red ball format will firmly boost Sri Lanka's spin attack. Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For IPL 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga Sold To SRH For INR 1.50 Crore At Indian Premier League Auction

Wanindu Hasaranga Overturns Test Retirement

Wanindu Hasaranga returns. Srilanka’s test Squad for two match test series against Bangladesh. #BANVSL pic.twitter.com/k1sGSv9pR4 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) March 18, 2024

