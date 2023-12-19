It is a draft straight from Sri Lanka as Wanindu Hasaranga will sign for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the season 2024. SRH bought Wanindu Hasaranga for an amount of INR 1.5 crores. He first shined for his performances in the U-19 Sri Lankan side. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Wanindu Hasaranga Goes to SRH for INR 1.50 Crore, Travis Head Sold to SRH for INR 6.8 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga Signs for the SRH

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)