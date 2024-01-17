During New Zealand and Pakistan's 3rd T20I match, the stadium DJ went on to play the theme song of former WWE wrestler Big Show while Azam Khan of Pakistan was coming into bat. The video of this went viral over social media. Azam Khan was not able to add much from Pakistan's end as he got out for just 10 runs. Azam Khan hasn't been able to score an individual score of more than 10 runs in three matches. Khan only has been able to score 22 runs in three matches. Pakistan has lost the series to New Zealand as they lost the third T20I as well. They will now play for pride in the last two games left. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 45 Runs in 3rd T20I 2024, Finn Allen Smashes 137 As Kiwis Win Series.

Have a Look at the Video

