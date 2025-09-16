The West Indies squad for the Test series vs India has been announced by CWI (Cricket West Indies). Roston Chase will continue to captain the West Indies National Cricket Team in Tests with Jomel Warrican as his deputy and the squad features Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze, who have been recalled to the team. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has earned a maiden call-up as well. West Indies will take on India in a two-match Test series, which will start with the first Test in Ahmedabad on October 2. In their last Test assignment, the West Indies National Cricket Team was handed a 0-3 whitewash by former World Test Champions Australia. India, on the other hand, had played out a 2-2 draw against England in a hotly contested Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NEP vs WI T20I Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

West Indies Squad for India Test Series Announced

CWI Announces Squad for Test Tour of India in first away assignment for World Test Championship cycle.🏏🏝️ Read More🔽 https://t.co/gPfrFCMGlw — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)