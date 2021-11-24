Australian cricketer Steve Smith poses with Ashes urn ahead of the upcoming Test series that begins by December 8, 2021. He took to Instagram to share his picture in white jersey and looked all prepped for facing England in two weeks. He captioned it, "2 weeks until we start a great summer or cricket."

Have a Look at Steve Smith's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)