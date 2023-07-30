Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from the Australian players as he walked out to bat on Day 4 of England vs Australia fifth Test at the Oval in London. Broad, a day ago, had announced that he would retire from cricket after Ashes 2023 and this was the final time that came out to bat in his international career. The crowd applauded him as he made his way into the field with the Australian players also coming up with this classy gesture as a tribute to one of England's and Ashes' all-time greats. 'One of the Greats' Twitterati React After Stuart Broad Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket After Ashes 2023.

Stuart Broad Gets Guard of Honour From Australian Players

For the final time with the bat…@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together 🤩 A special moment 🥰#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6sL5K7vuQL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

Stuart Broad Comes out To Bat With James Anderson

Stuart Broad makes his way to the pitch with Jimmy Anderson 🥺💫 pic.twitter.com/dpDJ5eoSt5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 30, 2023

