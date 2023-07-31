England are locking horns in the final Test of Ashes 2023 at the Kennington Oval, London. On Day 3 of the ongoing Test, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from forms of cricket after the iconic Ashes Series. Ahead of the start of the final day's play of the fifth Test, Broad was seen warming up. The video of the same has hogged a lot of limelight on social media as it marks the last time the legendary pacer is warming up to bowl in competitive cricket. 'One of the Greats' Twitterati React After Stuart Broad Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket After Ashes 2023

Stuart Broad Warms Up for Final Time Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)