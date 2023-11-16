Rassie van der Dussen grabs a sensational diving catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the eighth over of the South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match. Mitchell Marsh was in good form as he scored a century in his last game against Bangladesh, but he fell to Rabada's amazing delivery outside off stump and even a better catch by Rassie van der Dussen. 'You Couldn’t Write A Better Script' Former Cricketer Herschelle Gibbs Cheekily Refers to South Africa's Score in CWC 1999 Semifinal As Proteas Almost Manage Similar Total in 2023 Semis Against Australia

Watch The Sensational Diving Catch by Rassie van der Dussen Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

