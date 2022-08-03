Indian Football Team skipper Sunil Chhetri turned 38 today, August 3. Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his 'friend' Chhetri on the latter's special day. Kohli wrote: "An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion. A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip. Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @SunilCheetri"

Check the Tweet:

An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion.A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip.Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11 ♥️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 3, 2022

