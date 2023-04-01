Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, visited the practice session of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of RCB's first match in IPL 2023. In a recently released video by RCB, Chhetri can be seen enjoying his time with the Bangalore players. The Bengaluru FC forward also took a stunner during a catching practice drill. Later speaking about Virat Kohli, Sunil called the Indian batter, "hilarious'. Michael Bracewell Smashes Century in RCB Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2023.

Sunil Chhetri Takes a Stunner in RCB’s Practice Session

Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11's fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I87yvEDg8G — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023

