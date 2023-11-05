Sunil Narine has retired from international cricket. The mystery spinner, known for his exploits, especially in limited-overs cricket, took to social media to share an emotional post where he wrote, "I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket." He also said that he is retiring from domestic 50-over cricket as well. Additionally, he also announced that he will look to continue playing franchise cricket all around the globe. Narine thus retires with 92 wickets in 65 ODIs, 52 in 51 T20I matches and 21 wickets in six Tests. Journalists in Kolkata Gift Bangladesh Cricket Superfan Shoaib Ali New Stuffed Tiger Mascot Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sunil Narine Announces Retirement from International Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Narine (@sunilnarine24)

