Veteran cricketer Sunil Narine achieved a significant milestone in his T20 career. Sunil Narine completed his 100 sixes in Indian Premier League history. The senior cricketer achieved this milestone during the IPL 2025 opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata opener Sunil Narine played a blistering knock of 44 runs off 26 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. Bizarre! Virat Kohli Shown as Bowler on KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score Ticker During Josh Hazlewood's Over, Fans React.

Sunil Narine Completes 100 Sixes in IPL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

