Sunil Narine has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp in Chandigarh ahead of their first match in IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings. The Caribbean star is a crucial player for the Knight Riders as the new season gets underway and a lot of KKR's success will depend on his performance. Having arrived in Chandigarh, Narine will likely be ready for the match against Punjab Kings on April 1. KKR Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

Sunil Narine Joins KKR Camp

