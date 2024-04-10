Overwhelmed by the love received from fans, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins replied to a post with a video showing fans worshipping him while he was giving an interview on television. SRH is currently fifth in the league after back-to-back wins over CSK and PBKS. SRH is one of the most followed franchises in the Indian Premier League 2024 season and Pat Cummins is also one of the highest-grossing players in the league. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Felicitates Team Rajasthan Royals For Bagging IPL 2024 Top Slot.

Pat Cummins Reply to the Post

Thankyou! 🥹 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 9, 2024

