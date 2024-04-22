Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu met SunRisers Hyderabad players Pat Cummins, Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. SRH released glimpses of the meeting on their official Twitter handle, which seems to be a photoshoot. SRH have been brilliant with the bat so far and would be looking forward to continuing their top performance. DC vs SRH Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Records Take a Tumble As Sunrisers Hyderabad Script Victory in Yet Another Run-Fest

SRH Players Meet Mahesh Babu

SunRisers 🤝 Superstar of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu 👑🧡 pic.twitter.com/Nd4MQWCfi8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)