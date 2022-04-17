Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up their fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings on April 17, Sunday. Chasing 152 to win, Hyderabad managed to score the runs with seven balls to spare. Aiden Markram (41*) and Nicholas Pooran (35*) finished the chase for Sunrisers, who are now looking like a team to beat. Earlier, it was Umran Malik who lit up the DY Patil Stadium with a four-wicket haul that included a maiden 20th over.

