Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Harsh Dubey as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after the latter was ruled out due to an injury. Dubey is an all-rounder, who plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket and has claimed 127 wickets and 941 runs in 54 matches (T20s, List-A, and First-Class) combined. The 22-year-old was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 lakh. Interestingly, Ravichandran joined SRH as a replacement for Australia spinner Adam Zampa, who, too, got ruled out following an injury. SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 55.

Harsh Dubey Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Dubey joins the squad as a replacement for Smaran, who is ruled out due to injury.#PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/Bd4vnLanGF — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 5, 2025

