Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to wish David Warner on his 35th birthday. Warner had a very difficult time to life as a SRH captain and player as first he was removed from leadership and then dropped from the side reportedly without any explanation.

See their tweet here:

Greetings to @davidwarner31 on his 35th birthday - here's wishing you a very special day! 🧡🎂#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/i54oZGEcdR — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 26, 2021

