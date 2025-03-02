New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has made it a habit to take stunning blinder of catches when he is on the field for the Kiwis. This time he repeats it once again during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match when he dived on his right to take a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. The entire stadium, Kohli and the fans were in awe and they took to social media to share their reactions. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Glenn Phillips' One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Indian Batter in His 300th ODI During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Superman

SUPERMAN! 🦸 What a catch from Glenn Phillips to dismiss Virat Kohli - He has taken 1 handed Blinders many times #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/thkYnJCmrZ pic.twitter.com/87sQrOlagv — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 2, 2025

I Have Seen Glenn Phillips

I haven't watched Jonty Rhodes play live, but I have seen Glenn Phillips 🥵 https://t.co/PCIHLVqUUD pic.twitter.com/ZTzhdYDs9i — Beast (@Beast__07_) March 2, 2025

Out of this World

GLENN PHILLIPS IS OUT OF THIS WORLD. 🤯 INSANE ATHLETE. pic.twitter.com/D2vXzgvSSJ — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) March 2, 2025

Glenn Phillips Is An Alien

UNESCO should declare Glenn Phillips as an Alien.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BxuwQxsNbv — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 2, 2025

Glenn Phillips is Inhuman

Best Fielder in the World

Glenn Phillips is by far the best fielder in the world, I've never ever seen a fielder grabbing such stunners in every game. pic.twitter.com/SAT3HAqZgy — Yash (@yxshh27) March 2, 2025

The Kiwi Beast

Glenn Phillips, the Kiwi beast has grabbed an absolute stunner at the point region. Virat Kohli dismissed for 11 in 14. Glenn Phillips has kept Kohli stunned with his one handed blinder.#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/3Yc2v0XD0N — Abhisek Gupta (@ABHISTRONG) March 2, 2025

Phillips and Jadeja Would Have Been Beautiful

Glenn Phillips and Jadeja together on field would have been beautiful pic.twitter.com/ssZG0mBCG3 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 2, 2025

