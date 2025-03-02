New Zealand national cricket team star cricketer Glenn Phillips took a one-handed blinder that dismissed India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the seventh over. Speedster Matt Henry bowled a length delivery outside off stump. Kohli cut hard and flat towards the point region where Glenn Phillips was standing. Phillips timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the ball with one hand. After the dismissal, Kohli looked completely stunned after Phillips took the stunning catch. Virat Kohli made 11 runs off 14 deliveries, including two fours. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash.

Glenn Phillips One-Handed Stunner Dismisses Virat Kohli

