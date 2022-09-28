Suresh Raina is one of the great fielders in cricket which he has shown many times during his playing time in both international and domestic platforms. He once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best fielders in the field during the semifinal match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 28. Raina dismissed Ben Dunk after securing a stunning catch in the point area during India Legends vs Australia Legends T20 cricket match in Raipur.

Watch Suresh Raina Take a Stunner in RSWS 2022:

