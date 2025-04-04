Veteran cricketer Suryakumar Yadav completed his 100 matches for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Suryakumar Yadav achieved this milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. Suryakumar became the seventh player for the franchise to complete 100 or more matches. He joined the elite list, including Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, ⁠Harbhajan Singh, ⁠Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, ⁠Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya. Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Find Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Opener Unavailability.

Suryakumar Yadav Completes 100 Matches for Mumbai Indians

