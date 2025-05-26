Veteran cricketer Suryakumar Yadav added another milestone to his glorious Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The star batter has smashed the most 25 or more scores in an IPL season. The right-handed batter achieved this unique feat during the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 25-plus runs 14 times this season till now. The veteran went past Kane Williamson's 13 tally of 25 or more runs in an IPL season. Williamson achieved this feat in the 2018 edition. Hardik Pandya Completes 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav Hits Most 25+ Scores in IPL Season

Most 25+ scores in an IPL season ◉ 14: Suryakumar Yadav (2025) ◎ 13: Kane Williamson (2018) ◎ 13: Shubman Gill (2023) — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) May 26, 2025

