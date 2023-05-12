Suryakumar Yadav continues to bat in his own 'Video Game' way hitting boundaries for fun against the formidable bowling attack of Gujarat Titans. He came in and took on bowlers like Noor Ahmed and Alzarri Joseph and completed his 50 in just 32 deliveries. He now has four fifties in his last 7 IPL innings.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores His Fifth Fifty of IPL 2023

Fifty by Suryakumar Yadav in 32 balls - 5th in the last 7 innings, what a grand return by Sky! pic.twitter.com/4qF1TQvzeY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

