Suryakumar Yadav scored his fourth half-century of IPL 2023 during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Tuesday, May 9. The dynamic batter got to his fifty off just 26 balls. He hit six fours and two sixes en route to this fifty. Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Instagram Story of Watching MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Fans Feel It Is Directed Towards Virat Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century

