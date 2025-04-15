Star Indian cricketer and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav praised MS Dhoni for his player of the match performance during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match through his Instagram story. In MS Dhoni's biopic The Untold Story, there is a scene where Dhoni's team needed 12 runs from 3 balls when Dhoni comes to the crease and when the non-striker asks him for the strike, Dhoni tells him if he will make if he gets the strike. To it the non-striker replied that he will try. Dhoni said if it has to be on trying then I can try too. Dhoni hits two sixes in two balls to win the game. Suryakumar used the dialogues of the scene to depict the conversations between MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube on his Instagram story which went viral. 'You Do Not Want to Play Timid Cricket' MS Dhoni Reveals How the Win Against LSG Can Change the Remainder of the IPL 2025 Season For CSK.

Suryakumar Yadav Uses Famous 'Strike Denge to Tum Bana Lega...' Dialogue From MS Dhoni the Untold Story For Instagram Story

Suryakumar Yadav Instagram Story (Photo Credits: surya_14kumar/Instagram)

