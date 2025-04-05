Suryakumar Yadav's reaction at Mumbai Indians retiring out Tilak Varma during the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match has gone viral. Tilak Varma was retired out after he struggled to get going, scoring just 25 runs off 23 balls in the run-chase where Mumbai Indians were tasked to chase down 204 runs. And Mitchell Santner walked out to replace him. The move, which became a big talking point, did not yield any fruit for Mumbai Indians with Hardik Pandya and co going down by 12 runs. A video has gone viral where Suryakumar Yadav was seen being left baffled by the decision and his expression clearly indicated that. However, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene walked up to him and had a chat. IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Defends Bold Call To Retire Out Tilak Varma in Mumbai Indians’ Defeat Against Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction to Mumbai Indians Retiring Out Tilak Varma During LSG vs MI Match

Sky sad reaction for Tilak verma when he retired by the management❤❤❤❤❤ L(laund) decission by hardik kaliya🤡#LSGvsMI #HardikPandya #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/W9FPVUN32q — pablo sharma 🇮🇳 (@pablo_sharma_) April 4, 2025

