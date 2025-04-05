Lucknow, April 5: In a bold tactical decision, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene opted to retire out Tilak Varma during the closing moments of their steep 204-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday night. With 24 runs needed off the final seven deliveries, Jayawardene pulled a football-style substitution, replacing Tilak—who had scored 25 off 23 balls—with Mitchell Santner in a desperate attempt to inject fresh momentum into the chase. Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Penalised After LSG’s Tense Win Over MI in IPL 2025.

The decision came after Tilak struggled to find boundaries despite spending considerable time at the crease. Walking in at No. 5 during a critical juncture of the match when MI were 86 for 3 in the ninth over, Tilak initially showed promise by stitching a steady partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

But as the chase intensified, the southpaw couldn’t find the acceleration, especially after Suryakumar’s dismissal in the 17th over, which tilted the match decisively in LSG’s favour.

“I think Tilak batted well for us when we lost that wicket, and that partnership with Surya was crucial. He just couldn’t get going towards the end,” Jayawardene said in the post-match press conference. “I waited till the last few overs, hoping that since he had spent some time there, he would get that big hit away. But he was struggling, and I felt we needed someone fresh out there.” Jayawardene’s decision raised eyebrows, with many calling it a gamble. Digvesh Rathi Wins Man of the Match Award in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

However, he stood firm, backing the team-first mentality behind the call. Hardik Pandya, MI’s captain, also threw his weight behind the decision, taking responsibility for the team's overall batting performance.

“We win as a team. We lose as a team. Don’t want to point someone out. The ownership has to be taken by the whole batting unit,” Hardik said. “I take full ownership. It was obvious—we needed some hits. In cricket, some of those days come.” The ploy, however, did not pay off as Mumbai Indians eventually fell short by 12 runs, handing Lucknow Super Giants a hard-fought win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).