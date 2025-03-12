Former India national cricket team all-rounder Syed Abid Ali has passed away at the age of 83. Syed Abid Ali, known for his superb fielding skills, had made his international debut in 1987 and had featured in 29 Test matches, where he took 47 wickets and scored 1018 runs. He had taken a splendid 6-55 on his Test debut against Australia and finished the game with a total of seven wickets. The Hyderabad-born all-rounder featured in three matches in the first-ever men's ODI World Cup and played five ODIs in total, in which he picked up seven wickets and scored 93 runs. Syed Abid Ali's last appearance for India was in the 1975 ODI World Cup in India match against New Zealand. BCCI Hails India Cricket Team’s Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

Syed Abid Ali Dies

RIP Syed Abid Ali Legendary former Team India player from Hyderabad passes away. Remembering his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. Condolences to his family & friends!#SyedAbidAli #IndianCricket #RIP pic.twitter.com/qkO7H0fViQ — hydcacricket (@hydcacricket) March 12, 2025

