T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL 2021 match Delhi Capitals. Six others have also been isolated. Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar, Anjana Vannan doctor, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.

NEWS - Sunrisers Hyderabad player tests positive; six close contacts isolated. More details here - https://t.co/sZnEBj13Vn #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021

