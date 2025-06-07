In the 13th match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, Triumph Knights MNE are up against Bandra Blasters on Saturday, June 7. The Triumph Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai League 2025 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, organized to begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 in India, and will provide live telecast viewing options for Triumph Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto the JioHotstar app and website for all the action of the Triumph Knights MNE vs Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai League 2025 match. T20 Mumbai 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Cricket League.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(2/3) Introducing T20 Mumbai Season 3’s official sponsors and partners. Catch every six, wicket, and breakout story from 4 – 12 June 🤩 📍Wankhede & DY Patil Stadium Tickets at the link in bio 🎟️ Watch live at @jiohotstar and @starsportsindia#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/2p5fZIRgej — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 3, 2025

