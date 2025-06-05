In the eighth match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, Triumphs Knights MNE will cross swords with Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals on Thursday, June 5. The Triumphs Knights MNE vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai League 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 in India, and will provide viewing options for Triumphs Knights MNE vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals on Star Sports 1 an Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto the JioHotstar app and website for all the action of the Triumphs Knights MNE vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai League 2025 match. T20 Mumbai 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Cricket League.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

T20 Mumbai S3 through Shivam Dube’s lens 👀 Catch every six, wicket, and breakout story from 4 – 12 June 🤩 📍Wankhede Stadium 📍DY Patil Stadium Tickets at the link in bio 🎟️ Watch live on JioHotstar and Star Sports 🏏#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/EVabG6iQS2 — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 3, 2025

