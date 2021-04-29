T20 Mumbai League will not be conducted this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the current situation, President Vijay Patil Ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have decided to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce the load on the machinery and also making sure everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/2nHmHuNnbu — Milind Narvekar (@NarvekarMilind_) April 29, 2021

